Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Empire State Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 54,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 271,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

