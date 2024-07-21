Enegra (EGX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $17.05 Billion (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be purchased for $200.64 or 0.00299033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Enegra (EGX) has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion and $338,728.68 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Enegra (EGX) Token Profile

Enegra (EGX) was first traded on August 2nd, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 200.75347631 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $353,783.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

