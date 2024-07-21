Energi (NRG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $815,064.00

Energi (NRG) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Energi has a market capitalization of $9.32 million and $815,064.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00045907 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00015370 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00009490 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00005224 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 78,869,943 coins and its circulating supply is 78,869,657 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

