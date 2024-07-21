Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.04

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.04 and traded as high as C$1.19. Enterprise Group shares last traded at C$1.17, with a volume of 128,931 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.62 target price on shares of Enterprise Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get Enterprise Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Enterprise Group

Enterprise Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.81, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.04. The stock has a market cap of C$67.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Enterprise Group (TSE:E – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of C$12.33 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Group, Inc. will post 0.049375 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Canada. The company engages in the specialty equipment rental business. It also rents flameless heaters to the construction, and oil and gas industries. In addition, the company offers oilfield infrastructure site and rental services, including modular/combo equipment, such as fuel, generator, light stand, sewage treatment, medic security, and truck trailer combos.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.