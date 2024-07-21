Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 943,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112,194 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for about 8.5% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $778,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQIX. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $870.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $872.38.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $8.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $786.82. The company had a trading volume of 234,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,134. The company has a fifty day moving average of $771.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $797.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.68. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $677.80 and a 12 month high of $914.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

