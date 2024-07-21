Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Equity LifeStyle Properties to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $67.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.77. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $74.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.37%.
We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.
