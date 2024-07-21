ERC20 (ERC20) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $20.10 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 13% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 21st. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a market cap of $20.10 million and $175.47 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ERC20 has traded down 38.7% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01724123 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $98.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

