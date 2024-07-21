Ethena USDe Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDE)

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. In the last seven days, Ethena USDe has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Ethena USDe has a total market cap of $3.40 billion and approximately $58.38 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethena USDe token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ethena USDe

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 3,401,303,769 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. Ethena USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi.

Buying and Selling Ethena USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 3,401,554,447.640842. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 0.99998753 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $42,052,343.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

