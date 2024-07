Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Price Reaches $26.51

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Ethereum Name Service token can now be purchased for $26.51 or 0.00039513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Name Service has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Name Service has a market cap of $870.51 million and approximately $83.87 million worth of Ethereum Name Service was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Ethereum Name Service Profile

ENS is a Proof-of-Work token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2021. Ethereum Name Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,835,570 tokens. The official message board for Ethereum Name Service is ens.mirror.xyz. The official website for Ethereum Name Service is ens.domains. Ethereum Name Service’s official Twitter account is @ensdomains and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a decentralised naming system built on the Ethereum blockchain, designed to map human-readable names to machine-readable identifiers. It simplifies the user experience by replacing complex Ethereum addresses with easy-to-remember names, supporting address mapping, content hashes, metadata storage, and cross-platform usability. ENS was created by Nick Johnson and Alex Van de Sande under the Ethereum Foundation and launched in May 2017.”

Buying and Selling Ethereum Name Service

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Name Service directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Name Service should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Name Service using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

