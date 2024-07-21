Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,031 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 228,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,009,000 after purchasing an additional 95,389 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 369,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,990,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 452,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,811 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 88,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 39,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $3,201,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $120.20. 3,151,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,463. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.03 and a 1-year high of $131.17. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.33.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,891.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,891.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.44.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

