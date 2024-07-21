Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO Sells $25,807.50 in Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 11,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $25,807.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,729,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,380.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 12,385 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $25,636.95.

On Friday, July 12th, David Michael Barrett sold 11,550 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $25,872.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, David Michael Barrett sold 12,300 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $25,461.00.

On Monday, July 8th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,874 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $24,636.04.

On Friday, July 5th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,660 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $24,656.80.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 16,474 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $24,711.00.

On Monday, July 1st, David Michael Barrett sold 16,200 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $24,786.00.

On Friday, June 28th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,630 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $24,778.70.

On Wednesday, June 26th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,300 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $24,613.00.

On Monday, June 24th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,860 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $24,615.60.

EXFY stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.47. Expensify, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.74.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXFY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Expensify in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Expensify during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expensify by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 303,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 129,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Expensify by 16.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,346,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 476,687 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its position in Expensify by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

