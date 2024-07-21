Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) is Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,591 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage makes up approximately 3.7% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Extra Space Storage worth $341,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.17.

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded down $3.12 on Friday, reaching $164.10. The company had a trading volume of 754,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,605. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.19 and a twelve month high of $171.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.32%.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

