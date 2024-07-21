Fetch.ai (FET) Price Reaches $1.41 on Top Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00002119 BTC on exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $1.49 billion and approximately $91.42 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 19.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00043793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009153 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00015141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00009603 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.