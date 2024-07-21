Financial Analysis: ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) vs. MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI)

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ACV Auctions and MercadoLibre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACV Auctions -15.28% -13.50% -6.50% MercadoLibre 7.17% 39.46% 6.64%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.6% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of MercadoLibre shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of MercadoLibre shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACV Auctions 0 1 8 0 2.89 MercadoLibre 0 1 11 1 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ACV Auctions and MercadoLibre, as provided by MarketBeat.

ACV Auctions currently has a consensus target price of $20.78, indicating a potential upside of 12.86%. MercadoLibre has a consensus target price of $1,922.08, indicating a potential upside of 16.49%. Given MercadoLibre’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MercadoLibre is more favorable than ACV Auctions.

Volatility and Risk

ACV Auctions has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MercadoLibre has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ACV Auctions and MercadoLibre’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACV Auctions $481.23 million 6.32 -$75.26 million ($0.48) -38.35 MercadoLibre $14.47 billion 5.78 $987.00 million $22.35 73.83

MercadoLibre has higher revenue and earnings than ACV Auctions. ACV Auctions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MercadoLibre, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MercadoLibre beats ACV Auctions on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACV Auctions

(Get Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc. operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle. It also provides remarketing centers, which offers value-added services, such as vehicle reconditioning and storage for dealers and commercial partners. In addition, the company offers data services, including True360 report, which provides cosmetic and structural vehicle assessments integrated into vehicle history reports for dealer to make wholesale and retail transaction decisions on and off the marketplace; ACV market report provides transaction data and condition reports for comparable used vehicles, including pricing data from third-party sources and allows dealers to determine pricing and valuation strategies for used vehicles; and ACV MAX inventory management software enables dealers to manage their inventory and set pricing while turning vehicles. Further, it provides data and technology through inspection, such as condition reports, virtual lift solutions, apex device, and vehicle intelligence platform; and marketplace enablement, comprising MyACV application, private marketplaces, operations automation, live appraisals, and programmatic buying service. ACV Auctions Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps. The company also offers Mercado Fondo that allows users to invest funds deposited in their Mercado Pago accounts; Mercado Credito, which extends loans to certain merchants and consumers; and Mercado Envios logistics solution that enables sellers on its platform to utilize third-party carriers and other logistics service providers, as well as fulfillment and warehousing services for sellers. In addition, it provides Mercado Libre Classifieds, an online classified listing service, where users can list and purchase motor vehicles, real estate, and services; Mercado Ads, an advertising platform, which enables large retailers and brands to promote their products and services on the web; and Mercado Shops, an online storefronts solution that enables users to set-up, manage, and promote their own digital stores. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.