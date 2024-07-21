Financial Comparison: Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) and Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR)

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) and Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Reserve and Vox Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Reserve N/A -68.98% -55.08% Vox Royalty 2.93% 2.76% 2.36%

Risk and Volatility

Gold Reserve has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vox Royalty has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Reserve 0 0 0 0 N/A Vox Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Gold Reserve and Vox Royalty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Vox Royalty has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.11%. Given Vox Royalty’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vox Royalty is more favorable than Gold Reserve.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gold Reserve and Vox Royalty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Reserve $2.95 million N/A -$23.12 million ($0.23) -17.39 Vox Royalty $12.31 million 11.02 -$100,000.00 $0.01 270.27

Vox Royalty has higher revenue and earnings than Gold Reserve. Gold Reserve is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vox Royalty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.0% of Vox Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Gold Reserve shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vox Royalty beats Gold Reserve on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gold Reserve

Gold Reserve Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It also holds interests in LMS Gold project located in Alaska, the United States. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

About Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

