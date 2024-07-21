Financial Review: Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) vs. E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO)

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Free Report) and E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Digerati Technologies and E2open Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digerati Technologies -44.32% N/A -35.63% E2open Parent -125.24% 3.36% 1.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Digerati Technologies and E2open Parent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digerati Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A E2open Parent 0 4 0 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

E2open Parent has a consensus target price of $4.20, suggesting a potential downside of 4.98%. Given E2open Parent’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe E2open Parent is more favorable than Digerati Technologies.

Digerati Technologies has a beta of -0.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, E2open Parent has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Digerati Technologies and E2open Parent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digerati Technologies $31.62 million 0.12 -$8.29 million ($0.09) -0.22 E2open Parent $634.55 million 2.38 -$1.07 billion ($2.59) -1.71

Digerati Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than E2open Parent. E2open Parent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digerati Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

E2open Parent beats Digerati Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digerati Technologies

Digerati Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet broadband, fiber, mobile broadband, and cloud wide area network (WAN) or software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) solutions; cloud communication services, including fully hosted IP/PBX, video conferencing, mobile applications, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) transport, session initiation protocol (SIP) trunking, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and customized VoIP services; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services, as well as enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN or SD-WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper services. It primarily serves small to medium-sized enterprise customers through distributors and value-added resellers. The company was formerly known as ATSI Communications Inc. and changed its name to Digerati Technologies, Inc. in March 2011. Digerati Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a deeply embedded and mission-critical platform that allows its clients to optimize their channel and supply chains. It serves consumer goods, food and beverage, manufacturing, retail, industrial and automotive, aerospace and defense, technology and transportation, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

