First Foundation Advisors Cuts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,887 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $5,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Visa by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,262 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $128,082,000. Unique Wealth LLC increased its position in Visa by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Visa by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,987 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $3.69 on Friday, reaching $265.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,839,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,540,275. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.68 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $272.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.33. The firm has a market cap of $485.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $297.00 price objective (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.72.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

