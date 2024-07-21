First Foundation Advisors Has $2.87 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,403,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,758 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.55.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI traded down $4.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $479.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,295. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $445.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.97. The firm has a market cap of $150.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $340.49 and a 52 week high of $491.48.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.