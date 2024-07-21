First Foundation Advisors Increases Stock Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.59. 237,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,008. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $47.56 and a 52-week high of $57.65.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

