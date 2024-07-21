First Foundation Advisors Purchases 826 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $12,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after buying an additional 22,615 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

RSP traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,683,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,143,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $172.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.70 and its 200-day moving average is $163.02.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

