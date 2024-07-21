First Foundation Advisors Sells 1,729 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,514,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,304,000 after buying an additional 715,487 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,154,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,252,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,702,000 after buying an additional 518,671 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 553,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,764,000 after buying an additional 292,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 438,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,614,000 after buying an additional 286,061 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.35. The stock had a trading volume of 730,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,315. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.60. The company has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $60.56.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

