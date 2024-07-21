First Foundation Advisors Sells 51,595 Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Free Report) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,595 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors owned approximately 0.24% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $307,000.

Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $17.80. 17,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,677. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.65. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $18.15.

The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors.

