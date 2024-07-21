First Foundation Advisors Sells 8,845 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 55.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,845 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VWO stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.93. 8,240,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,451,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $45.72.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.