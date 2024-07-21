First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Acquired by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,932,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,805 shares during the period. First Industrial Realty Trust makes up approximately 2.8% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 3.73% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $259,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FR. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 223,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,655,000 after purchasing an additional 31,887 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 195,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

FR stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.40. 1,674,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,427. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.07. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.44 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.16.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.48 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 44.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.20%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.