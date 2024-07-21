Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $100.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $160.00.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Five Below from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Five Below from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Five Below from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.89.

FIVE opened at $77.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.38 and its 200-day moving average is $157.72. Five Below has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Five Below by 30.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $3,192,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $3,726,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $2,783,000.

