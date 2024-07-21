Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Lowered to $120.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

FIVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $187.00 to $124.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays lowered Five Below from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI downgraded Five Below from an outperform rating to an inline rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut Five Below from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.89.

Get Five Below alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FIVE

Five Below Price Performance

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $77.31 on Wednesday. Five Below has a one year low of $71.66 and a one year high of $216.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Five Below by 30.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,192,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,726,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,260,000 after buying an additional 11,073 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $2,783,000.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.