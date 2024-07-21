Flare Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $887.06 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Flare has a total market cap of $887.06 million and approximately $5.73 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Flare has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Flare coin can now be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Flare Coin Profile

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 44,312,871,012 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 42,854,959,669.36666 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.02023827 USD and is down -1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $5,491,962.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

