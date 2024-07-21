Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives $7.10 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.76.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Frontier Group from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Frontier Group from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $5.35 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th.

Frontier Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Frontier Group stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Frontier Group has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The company has a market cap of $808.50 million, a PE ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.04.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. Frontier Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Frontier Group will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Group in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Frontier Group by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Frontier Group by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Group in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

