Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Price Target Lowered to $5.35 at Citigroup

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $7.00 to $5.35 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ULCC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Frontier Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Frontier Group from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.76.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ULCC

Frontier Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. Frontier Group has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The firm has a market cap of $808.50 million, a PE ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.21 million. Frontier Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Frontier Group will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 10,483,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,821,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,494,000 after purchasing an additional 636,921 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Frontier Group by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 380,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 196,240 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Frontier Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 113,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 19,213 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.