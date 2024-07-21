FY2024 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Boosted by National Bank Financial

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.75. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.08. Franco-Nevada had a negative return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of C$346.20 million for the quarter.

FNV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Veritas Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$149.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight Capital upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$150.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$191.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of FNV stock opened at C$171.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$167.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$158.86. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 29.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of C$32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.44, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.62. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of C$139.19 and a twelve month high of C$198.00.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently -57.23%.

Insider Activity

In other Franco-Nevada news, Director Jacques Perron acquired 290 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$173.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,184.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$170,108.15. In related news, Director Jacques Perron purchased 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$173.05 per share, with a total value of C$50,184.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 983 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$170,108.15. Also, Director Paul Brink sold 13,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$170.21, for a total transaction of C$2,225,654.19. Insiders have sold a total of 33,606 shares of company stock valued at $5,747,182 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.