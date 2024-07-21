FY2024 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Boosted by National Bank Financial

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.75. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share.
Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.08. Franco-Nevada had a negative return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of C$346.20 million for the quarter.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Price Performance
Shares of FNV stock opened at C$171.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$167.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$158.86. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 29.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of C$32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.44, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.62. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of C$139.19 and a twelve month high of C$198.00.
Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently -57.23%.
Insider Activity
In other Franco-Nevada news, Director Jacques Perron acquired 290 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$173.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,184.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$170,108.15. In related news, Director Jacques Perron purchased 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$173.05 per share, with a total value of C$50,184.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 983 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$170,108.15. Also, Director Paul Brink sold 13,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$170.21, for a total transaction of C$2,225,654.19. Insiders have sold a total of 33,606 shares of company stock valued at $5,747,182 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Franco-Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Franco-Nevada
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.