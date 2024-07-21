FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Issued By Zacks Research

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prudential Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $14.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $14.23. The consensus estimate for Prudential Financial’s current full-year earnings is $13.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q1 2026 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.15 EPS.

PRU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $123.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.75. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $87.95 and a one year high of $128.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,292,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,192,000 after buying an additional 5,154,865 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 9,281.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,368,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,248 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,478,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,000,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,926,000 after purchasing an additional 388,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,855,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 652,884 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 652,884 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $604,933.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,472.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.44%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

