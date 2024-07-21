Gala Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $72.53 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Gala token can currently be purchased for $0.0259 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gala has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. Gala has a market capitalization of $951.06 million and $72.53 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gala Token Profile

Gala’s genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 34,944,459,812 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,763,239,373 tokens. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official website is gala.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

