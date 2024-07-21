GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC cut its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Free Report) by 51.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 65,101 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNT. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 288,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 21,452 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,796,000.

Insider Activity

In other GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 40,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $225,149.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,765,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,747,939.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 83,484 shares of company stock worth $455,895 over the last 90 days.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Price Performance

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:GNT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.58. 32,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,752. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.24. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $5.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

Further Reading

