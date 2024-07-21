Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GLPI. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.27.

GLPI stock opened at $48.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.98. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average of $45.18.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 50.05%. The firm had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 416.7% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18,500.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

