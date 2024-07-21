Gifto Price Up 12% Over Last 7 Days (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Gifto has a market cap of $20.13 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000296 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Gifto Profile
Gifto’s launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,020,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gifto is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Gifto Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gifto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.