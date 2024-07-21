Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Gladstone Land’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Gladstone Land has a dividend payout ratio of -180.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.4%.

Shares of LAND opened at $14.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.41. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The stock has a market cap of $530.07 million, a PE ratio of 246.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LAND shares. Maxim Group cut their price target on Gladstone Land from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Gladstone Land from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Gladstone Land in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

