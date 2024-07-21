Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Shares Bought by Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 57,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DIV stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.04. 130,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,755. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

