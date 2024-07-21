Gnosis Price Tops $261.36 on Top Exchanges (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Gnosis token can currently be purchased for $261.36 or 0.00389775 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gnosis has a market cap of $676.80 million and $2.75 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gnosis has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gnosis Token Profile

Gnosis’ launch date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis (GNO) is a decentralised platform for prediction markets and DeFi, with GNO tokens used for governance, staking, and incentivisation. It was created by Martin Köppelmann and Stefan George in 2017.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

