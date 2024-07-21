GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 143.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 41,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 102.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on GDDY. Raymond James assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.25.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $72,221.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,947.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 4,500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total transaction of $629,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,078,986.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $72,221.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,947.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,071 shares of company stock valued at $6,875,606 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.19. 879,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,349. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.14. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $148.71.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

