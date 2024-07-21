Haoxi Health Technology Limited’s (NASDAQ:HAO) Lock-Up Period To Expire on July 24th

Haoxi Health Technology’s (NASDAQ:HAO – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, July 24th. Haoxi Health Technology had issued 2,400,000 shares in its public offering on January 26th. The total size of the offering was $9,600,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Haoxi Health Technology Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HAO opened at $3.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.18. Haoxi Health Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.
About Haoxi Health Technology
