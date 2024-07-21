Haoxi Health Technology Limited’s (NASDAQ:HAO) Lock-Up Period To Expire on July 24th

Haoxi Health Technology’s (NASDAQ:HAO – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, July 24th. Haoxi Health Technology had issued 2,400,000 shares in its public offering on January 26th. The total size of the offering was $9,600,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Haoxi Health Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAO opened at $3.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.18. Haoxi Health Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

About Haoxi Health Technology

Haoxi Health Technology Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online marketing solutions in China. It offers online marketing solutions, which include online short video marketing solutions to advertisers through its media partners; and customized marketing solutions by planning, producing, placing, and optimizing online ads to help its advertisers acquire, convert, and retain consumers on various online media platforms.

