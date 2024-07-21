Henderson International Income (LON:HINT) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $166.72

Shares of Henderson International Income (LON:HINT – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 166.72 ($2.16) and traded as high as GBX 171.48 ($2.22). Henderson International Income shares last traded at GBX 167.25 ($2.17), with a volume of 260,144 shares.

Henderson International Income Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 166.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 163.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £327.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,393.75.

Henderson International Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.92 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Henderson International Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,833.33%.

About Henderson International Income

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

