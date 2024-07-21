Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Hits $4.18

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 21st. Hermez Network has a market cap of $152.69 million and $1,782.25 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for approximately $4.18 or 0.00006263 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00010596 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00009360 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,338.20 or 0.99780103 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000919 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011681 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006867 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00073057 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.21594747 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $1,083.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

