holoride Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $33,028.63 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded down 4% against the US dollar. holoride has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $33,028.63 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,495.06 or 0.05209146 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00046723 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009091 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00011890 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00015186 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00009606 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002113 BTC.

About holoride

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,107,877 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,107,877 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00433399 USD and is up 2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $32,654.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

