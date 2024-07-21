Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HST. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.57.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $17.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $21.31.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 124,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 82,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

