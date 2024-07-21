Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HDSN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,937.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HDSN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 417.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDSN stock opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $400.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $11.03. Hudson Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $15.24.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.04 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 16.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

