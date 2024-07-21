ICON Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7.59 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000246 BTC on exchanges. ICON has a total market capitalization of $169.08 million and $7.59 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ICON has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar.

About ICON

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,009,132,775 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,009,125,131.4312782 with 1,009,124,900.0182434 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.16706355 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $3,041,000.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

