IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

IES Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IESC stock opened at $148.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.36. IES has a 52 week low of $55.60 and a 52 week high of $184.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.68 and a 200-day moving average of $121.81.

Get IES alerts:

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $705.80 million during the quarter. IES had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%.

Insider Activity at IES

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IES

In related news, COO Matthew J. Simmes sold 14,000 shares of IES stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.52, for a total value of $2,387,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,466,717.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 3,251 shares of IES stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $521,785.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,406,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,758,337. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Matthew J. Simmes sold 14,000 shares of IES stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.52, for a total value of $2,387,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,110 shares in the company, valued at $12,466,717.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,757 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,416. 59.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in IES in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in IES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in IES by 252.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in IES by 217.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in IES in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IES

(Get Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.