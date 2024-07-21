Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $108.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.80.

Imperial Oil Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $69.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $48.74 and a one year high of $74.58.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.4377 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imperial Oil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,597,474 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $376,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,957 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 201.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,384,060 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,766 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 134.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 747,929 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,588,000 after acquiring an additional 428,252 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 22,495,313 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,281,608,000 after acquiring an additional 316,009 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,120,229 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,913,000 after buying an additional 293,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Featured Articles

