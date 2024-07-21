Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.10 target price on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.

Infosys Stock Performance

NYSE INFY opened at $21.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.58. Infosys has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $22.61.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,209,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,342,000 after acquiring an additional 884,833 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,459,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,371 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 16,591,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,484,000 after acquiring an additional 699,641 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,327,000 after acquiring an additional 180,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,719,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

