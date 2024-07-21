Insider Selling: Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Insider Sells $711,835.30 in Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Heery sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $711,835.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,853.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christopher Heery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 11th, Christopher Heery sold 3,671 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $220,296.71.

On Monday, July 1st, Christopher Heery sold 20,000 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $1,107,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Christopher Heery sold 20,000 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,102,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Christopher Heery sold 18,168 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $932,563.44.

Arcellx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACLX opened at $62.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.74 and a beta of 0.23. Arcellx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $75.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $39.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 million. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 38.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACLX shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Arcellx in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arcellx by 951.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

Featured Articles

